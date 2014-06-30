Expert Tricks for Your Summer Hair Problems, Plus How to Keep Blonde Hair From Breaking

If there’s one thing our hair needs in the summer, it’s hydration. Between the high temperatures and salty water, after a day in the sun our strands are practically dying of thirst. Hydrated hair is healthy hair, and if you protect your locks when they’re at their most vulnerable, you’ll be keeping them healthy in the long run.

We needed some advice on how to keep hair looking its best in the summer, so we chatted with celebrity stylist Andy LeCompte for Wella Professionals. After giving us a run down of the new Luxe Oil collection for Wella (which includes Keratin protection shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and more) he gave us some of his best tips for keeping your hair looking amazing throughout the summer. Read more below!

Put conditioner in your hair before you workout. While you exercise, you perspire, which means that your hair gets damp with sweat that can actually make it dry. Before you hit the gym (especially during the summer, but this works year-round too) wet your hair and add in some conditioner from the mid-lengths to the ends. Rinse out the conditioner post-workout and you’ll be left with shiny, hydrated hair.

Protect your hair from the sun. In the same way that the sun can burn and damage your skin, it can wreak havoc on your hair, too. To keep your strands from drying out, apply some oil before heading outside, and if possible, use a UV protection spray on top of that, too. Keeping your hair from sun damage means protecting it from brittleness and breakage.

Give your hair a break. Besides the fact that heat styling hair is pretty much a fate worse than death during the summer (because by the time we’re all done, we practically need to take another shower), giving your hair a break in the summer is exactly what it needs. Beach waves were meant for hot weather, so embrace your natural texture a few times a week.

Apply just the right amount of oil. When you’re putting oil into your hair, we tend to over-apply because we pump the bottle a few too many times, which makes for a greasy mess. Andy’s best trick? Get about 3 pumps of oil in your palms, rub your hands together and then rub the oil over your arms as a moisturizer. The oil that’s left over in your palms will be the perfect amount for your hair, plus your arms will be hydrated, too.

Don’t be afraid to put oil on oily hair. Just like applying facial oil can help regulate oil production on your skin, hair oil can do the same for your scalp. There’s no need to go crazy with applying oil, but don’t be afraid to use oil if you have oily hair. It’ll actually help to regulate how oily your scalp is, because your hair won’t feel as though it needs to naturally overcompensate for dryness.

Blondes tend to over-treat, which leads to breakage. Girls with bleach blonde hair tend to have drier strands because the bleach sucks out the moisture, but be weary of over-treating your hair. While protein masks are a good thing once in a while, using a protein-heavy mask too often will actually make your hair hard and brittle, which can make it break off more. Instead, use a leave-in conditioner and amp up your hydration, opting for protein once every three weeks or so.