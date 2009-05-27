Summer Glowin’

As I have been sitting here, eating my giant Tupperware container full of watermelon, and daydreaming about summer– I’ve also been secretly trying to figure out how the entire world seems to tan, except for me.

I mean, I laid out in the park this weekend (for a whole 45 minutes!!) to no avail. So, for the past two days I have been layering my legs in coats of Dove’s Energy Glow Beauty Body Lotion. Still– nothing. Not even a bad orange effect. Lucky for me, I discovered a miracle wipe this morning.

Thanks to Style.com’s Summer Beauty Guide, I was alerted to Kate Somerville’s Somer360° Tanning Towelettes. The towelette is supposed to produce a uniform, natural-looking glow (and an even application!) without streaking, within just 2-4 hours. What’s even better, is there is no drying time. No stained clothes to worry about, no accidentally wiping off the back half of your “tan” on your pants….

I’m going to pick up a pack after work and see if my pale legs have finally met their match. Does anyone else have tanning advice, because if this one doesn’t work, I may just call it quits and match my white desk forever.