Summer Beauty: Get The Perfect Nighttime Makeup

Rachel Adler
We don’t know about you but when we’re suffocated by the heat in the summertime, our main concern before heading out for a night with the girls (or that special someone) is to make sure that we’re smelling alright. Come on, it’s summer! Who has time for that extra shower between work and fun?

In case you’ve realized just applying deodorant doesn’t cut it if you want to attract a man, (they catch on to the fact that you’ve used dry shampoo for a week straight eventually) we’ve called in the pros for some beauty advice. Gina Bettelli, M.A.C’s Senior Artist North America shows us how to get a quick and easy summer night look for your next night out.

Step 1:

To prime the eyelid, use Groundwork Paint Pot over the lid and blend it into the crease of the eye.

Step 2:

Apply a plum eye liner to the top lash line.

Step 3:

Smudge the plum liner with a soft brush to create a softer smokey eye shape.

Step 4:

Continue the liner along the bottom lash line, and smudge with a brush. Finish the eyes off with mascara.

Step 5:

Add blush to the apples of your cheeks. Gina is using the Mineralize Blush Duo.

Step 6:

Balance out the soft smokey eye with a peach lip. Gina combined Jazzed lipstick and On the Scene lip glass.

All photos:Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

