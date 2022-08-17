Summer Fridays Just Launched Its First Makeup Product & It Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Skin tints are nothing new these days. In fact, it seems like more skin tints (previously called tinted moisturizers) are more popular than foundation launches as of late. And that’s not just because of the hot summer months. Folks are wanting to see their skin more and more and are less afraid of pores, red spots and breakouts. And the best skin tints aren’t just sheer foundations. With so many launches, we want more from our lightweight coverage. That’s where Summer Fridays’ Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane comes in.

It makes perfect sense the buzzy skincare brand would do a great skin tint. That’s because they’re going to infuse skincare ingredients into the product so you aren’t just getting an even skin tone but also those nourishing benefits. To wit, its first foray into makeup contains tiger grass to help reduce the look of redness, a humectant blend (glycerin and hyaluronic acid) to help plump fine lines and support the skin’s moisture barrier, and rich emollients (squalane, vitamin E, safflower and avocado oils) to lock in hydration.

There are 10 sheer shades to choose from, a low number that concerned me at first until I saw how truly sheer the formula is. Each shade will work across a variety of skin tones. (Still, a few more deep options would be even better.) I’ve also heard concerns about the fact that at a whopping $42, there’s no sunscreen in the formula. That doesn’t bother me here. I much prefer there to be skincare ingredients than SPF in a complexion product. Here’s why.

Skin tints with SPF are nice to have but they provide a bit of a false sense of security. Chances are, you aren’t applying enough of the product to really protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays and you’re definitely not re-applying throughout the day. That’s why I also recommend using a sunscreen under any complexion product — even a skin tint with SPF. So, basically, you’ll have to wear one anyway.

I wore the lightweight, natural-finish skin tint and really liked how it covered my redness and toned down my dark circles while still letting my freckles shine through. It’s perfect for those who don’t like the feel of foundation. It really feels like you’re not wearing anything but a little bit of moisturizer. And when it comes to makeup, I can’t ask for much more than that.