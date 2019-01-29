What We Know So Far About the Newest Summer Fridays Face Mask

If you’re not familiar with the Insta-famous Summer Fridays, it’s time to catch up. The cruelty-free, vegan skin care brand, founded by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, made its debut in a major way last year. Its first feat, the Jet Lag Mask, became a Sephora best-seller after just two weeks on shelves. And now, the mysterious Rose Glow Mask is poised to do the same.

In between this new development and the first drop, we were also gifted with the Overtime Mask, a pumpkin-infused formula to help decongest and awaken dull, tired skin, and a travel-friendly masking set with Jen Atkin’s haircare line, Ouai, that Instagram fans literally spoke into fruition. Never one to be outdone by its previous drops, the clean beauty brand has already got fans excited for yet another tube of skin-lovin’ goodness.

Though we’ve got a few months (hopefully less, Mr. Groundhog) left of winter, the new R+R Mask is bringing a glimpse of spring flowers into this cold, winter season.

Enclosed in a rose-gold aluminum tube and just as photo-ready as you’d imagine, what we know so far is that it’s a face oil and mask hybrid (which sounds like the ultimate winter skin pick-me-up) and infused with rose to brighten dull skin. The R+R mask is set to release on Jan. 31 on Sephora’s website and will hit store shelves in February. Whether you’re a devoted Summer Friday’s customer or a newbie to the brand, we suggest snagging one of these photo-worthy tubes and masking like an influencer, stat.

