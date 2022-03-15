Summer Fridays & Deux Launched a Healthy Cookie Dough Together — & STYLECASTER Has an Exclusive Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing we love more than a collab. There’s Louis Vuitton and Supreme. Target and basically any designer. Pat McGrath Labs and Bridgerton. When two of our favorite brands come together, it’s just that much better. To wit, Summer Fridays x Deux Beauty Cookie Dough with Collagen Support is basically a match made in heaven. Both products are vegan, cruelty-free and great for your skin so it’s basically a no-brainer. Because we love them both so much, we got STYLECASTER readers a 20 percent discount through March 21 with code STYLE20.

So, call your friends and get ready for a girls’ night in. Slap on your Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask ($49 at Sephora), which fans love the way it nourishes and hydrates your skin with niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. It’s all about healthy-looking skin that feels soft and looks glowy. And what girls’ night in is complete without cookie dough straight from the jar?!

Deux’s cookie dough is different from the usual ones you find at the store, though. For one, you won’t get salmonella because it’s totally vegan. It’s also gluten-free and infused with vitamins and supplements. It’s a “healthier” option that doesn’t taste like cardboard — trust us. Oh, and this limited-edition Summer Fridays flavor? Vanilla Cloud Birthday Cake! YUM.

The gooey vanilla cake base is packed with sprinkles and subtle hints of almond and vanilla icing. It’s also enhanced with aloe vera for collagen support (that’s where those skincare benefits come in). You can eat it straight from the jar or roll it into balls, flatten and bake like regular cookies. We like to split the difference and bake some of them while we’re eating the raw dough. It just can’t be beat. And because there are only eight grams of sugar per serving, you won’t have an intense sugar crash even though you’ve satisfied your sweet tooth.

Once you’ve grabbed the limited-edition Summer Fridays flavor, you’ll want to try the others — trust us. Head over to Deux’s website now because it sells out.