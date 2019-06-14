These Decadent Fragrances Literally Smell Like Summer in a Bottle

Scroll To See More Images

What’s a summer ensemble without a spritz of perfume to bring your hot weather aesthetic full circle? As someone who keeps a handful of smell-goods in rotation, I pretty much swear by this philosophy because it’s way easier than putting on layers upon layers upon layers of makeup that will inevitably melt off before day’s end. But even if you live for a makeup beat complete with contour and highlighting that can be seen from up the street and around the corner, keeping one or a few summer fragrances within arm’s reach is never a bad idea.

A change in scent and awakening of the senses is arguably the quickest way to lift your mood and if that doesn’t, maybe the pretty packaging will. This summer, there’s a mix of old faithfuls and gorgeous newbies that I’ve got my eye on; in fact, I’d buy all of them if I had the budget of Beyoncé. But alas, I must narrow down my choices and put my hard-earned coins toward what moves me the most. I’m still perusing and sniffing my way to a top five, but until then, here are all of the contenders on my radar.

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo

Looking for something intense that will instantly have you standing at attention? This Calabria-inspired scent includes notes of citron, cedarwood, and red ginger.

$64-$171 at Nordstrom

Berdoues Azur Riviera

Spritzing on this delicate scent, complete with notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and fucus, is like taking a refreshing dip after a long, hot day.

$88 at Sephora

Byredo Sundazed

Lemon, mandarin, neroli, white musk, and jasmine collide to create a light and floral scent that’ll linger all day.

$260 at Byredo

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Sun

This limited-edition, summer-inspired version of the iconic Light Blue fragrance is infused with coconut water and frangipani water.

$80 at Sephora

Elie Tahari Eau de Parfum

With notes of juicy pear, green fig, and white woods (name a few), this scent will transport your senses to a lush, green garden.

$68 at Macy’s

Beachwaver Co. Bali Beach Night

One of three brand new scents from the haircare brand is this sexy fragrance, made up of Australian sandalwood, Hawaiian coconut, and Tahitian vanilla notes.

$68 at Beachwaver Co.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea- Travel Size

The travel version of this floral and woodsy hybrid is a must-have for your next vacation.

$26 at Elizabeth Arden

Jo Malone London Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Cologne

This special edition scent is a light and airy mix of Clementine flower, orange blossom, water lily, and vetiver.

$140 at Blue Mercury

Juliette Has a Gun Vanilla Vibes

What else embodies a sexy, beachy destination better than this warm fragrance, complete with notes of sea salt, natural vanilla, and sandalwood?

$135 at Sephora

Pinrose Sun Saint

This warm and spicy scent is described as the fragrance version of “sunkissed skin after a day relaxing on a remote beach.”

$65 at Sephora

Victoria’s Secret Hardcore Rose

The lingerie brand is launching three new summer scents, including this fruity floral mix of black rose, raw amber, and dark plum notes.

$55 at Victoria’s Secret (June 18)

Prada Candy Night

Sexy summer nights aren’t complete without a luscious gourmand scent, complete with hints of chocolate (!) and musk.

$124 at Sephora

Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger

If you’re looking for something subtle and super light, this floral blend of orange blossom, jasmine, and white rose is it.

$150-$230 at Nordstrom