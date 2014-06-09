Summer Fragrance Guide: Lighten Up Your Scent For the New Season

Our love for fragrance tends to be loyal and fierce – many of us have a signature scent (that we hoard) and if asked the story behind it it’s most likely a personal one. But, while we all love our signature, we also can’t resist trying new things and mixing it up just a bit, so as the seasons change we try to lighten our scent for a fresher feel, or try something muskier when the air cools down for fall and winter. Now that we’re kicking off summer, it’s time to lighten up your scent with floral or citrus notes that will give you a lighter, fresh scent for the warmer season.
We’ve picked out some of our favorite scents for the summer months, and had a bit of fun while we were smelling them in the studio. No scent went un-tested (trust us), plus, we got down and dirty while styling the bottles too (in order to get the full fragrant experience). And, just so you know, these fragrances are not easy to crack – so you can rest easy when you’re packing for your summer vacations.
Let us know which scents you’ll be picking up this summer – or if you’re a pure signature loyalist – in the comments below!
Produced and Photographed by Sam Lim and Rachel Adler
Find out which fragrances you need to add to your summer shopping list...
Tory Burch's first fragrance is full of notes of peony and tuberose, but blends together with crisp notes of graperuit and neroli as well for a chic balance. (Tory Burch Eau de Parfum, $82, sephora.com)
Prada Candy's newest itieration, Prada Candy Florale, takes the sweet smell of the scent and combines it with a floral injection. With added notes of sparkling cedrat and blooming closmos to the already existing white musk and caramel, this scent is a perfect mix of flirty and sweet. (Prada Candy Florale, $68, sephora.com)
A new incarnation of the timeless Alien fragrance, Alien Eau Extraordinaire combines floral, woody and amber notes to create a light and luminous fragrance. (Alien Eau Extraordinaire, $69, nordstrom.com)
The Marc Jacobs brand has expanded on Daisy yet again, with a new limited edition version, perfect for summer. With juicy scents of apple, freesia and quince flower blended with gardenia and peony, the scent is balanced with a bit of musk, cedar and sandalwood yet maintains it's fun fruity and floral air. (Marc Jacobs Daisy Delight Eau de Toilette Spray, $75, ulta.com)
The brand known for their scents of iconic New York spots created a unisex fragrance for the Hamptons, bottling up the salty air meets fresh green land into one scent. With notes of savory greens such as lime blossom, bigarrade oil, bergamot and sage the fragrance is balanced by florals like magnolia and white jasmine. (Bond No.9 Hamptons, $195, nordstrom.com)
Elizabeth and James' Nirvana White (part of the fragrance duo from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) is a floral musk with notes or peony, muguet and mus, perfect for the summertime. (Elizabeth and James Nirvana White, 1.7oz, $75, sephora.com)
Dolce & Gabbana's latest scent, Dolce, gently mixes white flowers for a light, feminine fragrance. With the help of White Amaryllis (a South African flower used for the first time ever in this scent) blended with White Water Lily and White Daffodil, this scent results in a fresh and gorgeous floral fragrance. (Dolce & Gabbana Dolce, $90, sephora.com)
This subtle Chloe scent is meant to capture the spirit of the Chloe woman, and the signature Chloe rose. The fragrance itself is derived from notes of bergamot and Damascena rose essence, as well as magnolia accord to exude absolute freshness. (Chloe Roses De Chloe, $95, sephora.com)
