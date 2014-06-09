Summer Fragrance Guide: Lighten Up Your Scent For the New Season

Our love for fragrance tends to be loyal and fierce – many of us have a signature scent (that we hoard) and if asked the story behind it it’s most likely a personal one. But, while we all love our signature, we also can’t resist trying new things and mixing it up just a bit, so as the seasons change we try to lighten our scent for a fresher feel, or try something muskier when the air cools down for fall and winter. Now that we’re kicking off summer, it’s time to lighten up your scent with floral or citrus notes that will give you a lighter, fresh scent for the warmer season.

We’ve picked out some of our favorite scents for the summer months, and had a bit of fun while we were smelling them in the studio. No scent went un-tested (trust us), plus, we got down and dirty while styling the bottles too (in order to get the full fragrant experience). And, just so you know, these fragrances are not easy to crack – so you can rest easy when you’re packing for your summer vacations.

Let us know which scents you’ll be picking up this summer – or if you’re a pure signature loyalist – in the comments below!

Produced and Photographed by Sam Lim and Rachel Adler