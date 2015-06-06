Foundations That Will Stand Up in the Heat of the Summer

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing worse than spending time perfecting your flawless summer glow just to have it rapidly melt off your face when you step into the sun—it can be a brutal time for our skin. We want to combat dry, flaky skin while keeping oil at bay and touch-ups to a minimum, because let’s be real, no one has time for any of that! So today, we’re bringing you the best foundations to help keep you shine-free, protected from sun damage, and (most importantly), #flawless all summer long. If you have yet to find your staple summer foundation, stick around and check out the shopping guide below that rounds up the best summer foundations for all skin types, tones, and textures.

Make Up For Ever’s Mat Velvet+ Matifying Foundation is perfect for those who like a fuller coverage foundation that keeps you free of shine. Formulated with special mattifying agents like corn starch, this foundation is oil-free, water-resistant, and dries to a non-oily, perfectly powdered finish. Use it in conjunction with Make Up For Ever’s 122 Blending Brush for a flawless, full coverage application. (Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet+ Matifying Foundation, $38, Sephora.com)

Bare Mineral’s Original Foundation provides stunning buildable coverage with a natural finish for that perfect, glowing, summer skin. Available in 20 varying shades and formulated without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, this mineral-based foundation also contains SPF15 for an extra layer of protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

(Bare Minerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $28, bareescentuals.com)

A wallet-friendly, fan favorite, Revlon’s Colorstay Whipped Foundation is a long-wearing, silicon-based foundation that lasts even through the most humid of climates. The silicon acts as a film between your skin and humidity, stopping the foundation from separating on your face, seeping into pores or simply melting away. (Revlon Colorstay Whipped Crème Makeup, $13.99, revlon.com)

The newest addition to their existing line of foundations, M.A.C’s Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation claims to be a tenacious waterproof formula that can be used as either a foundation or concealer. Available in 16 long-lasting shades, this foundation has a medium to buildable full coverage and will last through rain, shine, and whatever else is thrown its way.

(M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $32, maccosmetics.com)

A favorite amongst beauty vloggers, L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation is a great dupe for M.A.C’s Pro Longwear Foundation and is air-light while providing a medium-buildable coverage. This foundation will keep unwanted shine at bay for up to 24 hours while still providing a luminous demi-matte finish. (L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation, $12.99, lorealparisusa.com)

Getting into that trendy “blurring” category, this Smashbox formula helps minimize the appearance of imperfections with what is described as light-diffusing properties and a medium coverage that you can build upon—for up to 15 hours! It’s sweat-proof and is oil-free, so you won’t have to worry about it contributing to the issue of shine in the first place. It’s also resistant to humid conditions, allowing you to keep that coverage safely and evenly on your face. (Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Foundation, $42, sephora.com)