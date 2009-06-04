Summer Foundation Tips That Will Keep You Covered

Name: Jillian Halouska

Agency: WT Management // Warren Tricomi Salon

Hometown: North Platte, NE

New York City Neighborhood: Lower East Side

What product is your secret weapon: Warren Tricomi’s Hair Polish. Use it on wet hair to control and moisturize to create soft waves. Run it through dry hair to smooth and lay down frizzies after blow drying.

What brands/salons have you worked with? I work with Warren Tricomi and Shu Uemura for hair. Laura Mercier and Smashbox for make up.

What do you think was the worst hair/make up trend of all time? All trends come and go; as long as you feel amazing and confident, rock whatever makes you feel good. Who cares if you look back and have a, “What was I thinking?!” moment? At least you felt like a superstar that night!