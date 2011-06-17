Summer Foot Care Tips From Dr. Leslie Campbell

Summer weather equals sexy sandals, wedges and on the occasionif you have to flip flops. This also means that your feet take quite the beating, oftentimes right after you’ve gotten a gorgeous pedicure to spoil them.

You know what we’re talking aboutblisters, soreness and sunburn in the worst possible spot on your body! We spoke with Dr. Leslie Campbell, DPM to get tips on how to take care of our feet during these hot and sticky summer months.

Apply Sunscreen: Its easy to forget that feet can get sunburned. Be sure to apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 50 when barefoot or if feet are exposed through open sandals, and dont forget to apply to both the tops and bottoms of your feet.

Moisturize: With sandals and open shoe styles, feet are exposed to the elements. Dry, cracked heels are common during the summer months so make an effort to moisturize daily.

Use Support: With warmer weather, people tend to be more active and on their feet. To relieve tired, achy feet add extra support in your shoes. Its easy to get affordable custom orthotics to meet your needs at local retailers through Dr. Scholls Custom Fit Orthotic Centers.

Keep Feet Clean: Foot perspiration is typical in the summer and can lead to fungal infection and unwanted odor. Wash feet daily, and let them dry thoroughly before putting shoes on. Also, consider using a foot powder to minimize odor.

Add Cushion: When wearing high heels, your feet are feeling the pressure. Cushion the impact with an insole like Dr. Scholls For Her High Heel or Open Shoe Insoles.