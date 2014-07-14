The 5 Best Summer Foods to Detox and Lose Weight

Foods always taste better when they’re in-season—and luckily, a lot of summer-y foods are also great for your waistline. We checked in with Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., a senior dietician at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, to find out which hot-weather foods you should load up on right now if you’re trying to drop pounds.

Cherries

In addition to having a high water and fiber content, cherries also have anti-inflammatory effects that help with weight loss, says London. “As an added bonus, these are high in antioxidants and are linked to improved sleep, which should also help regulate your weight,” she says.

Tomatoes

Best in the late summer months, tomatoes contain a lot of water, which helps stave off dehydration-related hunger. “These are also super-high in potassium, which is great for balancing a diet higher in sodium,” says London. This is especially key since potassium can help you beat bloat.

Jalapeño Peppers

This spicy veggie will add some heat to your summer foods—and help you eat less in the process. “Jalapeno peppers contain capsaicin, which studies have linked to weight loss,” says London. Adding some heat to foods may also help you drop pounds. “Research has shown that you tend to eat less food overall when you have something spicy,” says London. To top it off, you’ll also be reaching for your water glass more when you consume jalapeños—and filling up with fluid will help to flush excess water weight from your body.

Raspberries

Raspberries pack a powerful weight-loss combo of fiber and water. “Raspberries are so ripe, readily available, and delicious right now,” says London. “Plus, they’re extremely cheap.”

Iced Green Tea

Next time you hit the Starbucks drive-thru, order an unsweetened green tea. Research shows that the catechins in this drink may have weight-loss benefits. The caffeine and antioxidants may also help rev up your metabolism, says London.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.

