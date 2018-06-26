15 Warm-Toned Eyeshadow Palettes to Pair with Your Summer Tan

As soon as the flowers start to bloom and the sun starts to shine, we’re immediately drawn to all things warm-toned. With that being said, we’re obviously overjoyed to see that so many of our favorite beauty brands from Marc Jacobs to Maybelline are releasing warm-toned eyeshadow palettes for us to douse ourselves in this summer.

These warm shades will pair perfectly with the tan you’ve been working on thus far and can accentuate the bronzey tones in your eyes and skin immediately after swiping them on. With these hues, you won’t feel like you have to swap it out come October as they blend perfectly into the fall season (that is until winter cool tones begin to catch our eye).

Get ready to bring on the bronze and see some of our favorite new warm-toned palettes released. Click through the slideshow to shop.