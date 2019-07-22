There’s Still Time to Play With These Buzz-Worthy Summer Eyeshadows

Scroll To See More Images

Though I rarely advocate for subscribing to outdated and often rigid beauty rules, there are still plenty of us (myself included) who associate certain products or colors with one season. For instance, there may be some summer eyeshadow colors that you wouldn’t opt for in the fall. Understandably so, once the weather starts cooling down, there’s just something inexplicably sexy and cool about a smoky eye and full-coverage Bordeaux lipstick. Perhaps you just prefer limiting your options from one season to the next so you can save some time and effort.

Ultimately, how and when you wear your makeup–if you choose to wear it at all–is completely up to you. However, for those who preserve their boldest and brightest eyeshadow for the hot weather, we’re nowhere near the conclusion of another, sadly swift summer. With another month or so of sweltering temps, random beach trips, and a festival or two, there’s no better time than now to take your color game up a notch and swipe on this season’s best-selling shades. From a Drag Race-approved palette to a drugstore dream, here are the multi-color and single shade stunners that deserve some more time in the spotlight.

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams

Lightweight with a quick dry-down and intense color payoff.

$13.49 at Ulta

Dominique Cosmetics Rustic Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Take any of these 12 colors–with matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes–from day to night, depending on your mood.

$44 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palette

There are three versions of this vibrant, 9-shade palette, all inspired by Kattan’s love for bold neons.

$29 at Sephora

Jouer Cosmetics Tan Lines Eyeshadow Palette

Nine smooth shadows available in a plethora of finishes, including luxe foil for when you really want to up the drama.

$34 at Sephora

Lunar Beauty Life’s A Drag Color Palette

Neutrals and brights can be found in this extremely versatile palette, complete with 14 different shades.

$45 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star collaborated with the top-selling brand to create a palette of her favorite go-to shades to wear on and off the stage.

$45 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Natasha Denona Mini Tropic Eyeshadow Palette

This mini version of the brand’s iconic, full-size “Tropic” palette includes five of the original’s most popular shades.

$25 at Sephora

Peachy Queen 90’s Baby Palette

With shades named VHS, Scrunchie, Trolls, and more, using this palette will almost feel like stepping into a time machine.

$34.95 at Peachy Queen

Profusion Cosmetics Festival Color Palette

An epic, 35-shade pan that you’ll want to wear beyond the summer festival season.

$12.98 at Walmart

Stila Cosmetics Suede Shade Liquid Eyeshadow in Something Blue

This sky blue is just one of eight new shades that dry down into a matte finish without shine.

$24 at Ulta

tarte cosmetics Chrome Paint Shadow Pot in Unleashed

This glitzy shadow is 80 percent pearl pigments, so you’re guaranteed to turn heads.

$22 at Sephora

Touch in Sol Pretty Filter Mattish Liquid Eyeshadow in Spotlight

Vibrant color infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration and less flaking.

$16 at Sephora

Violet Voss Best Life Eyeshadow & Glitter Palette

14 eyeshadow shades and 7 glitter pans so you can mix, match, and layer as many combos as you like.

$49 at Sephora

