Hot Makeup Trend: Aqua Eyes

Make a splash this summer with hot shades of waterproof liquid eyeliners in fun, bold hues that won’t smudge or budge—even under water.

I’m currently obsessed with Make Up Forever’s new Aqua Liners in #1, a sunny gold shade, #9, a hot pink, #5, a turquoise blue, #8, a perfect purple and #4, a shimmering green. You will definitely make a statement at the beach when you wear these. Play around with them to create a great beach-time accessory for your face!

The perfect way to wear these liquid eyeliners is with a great sun-kissed tan and very minimal makeup. Always apply a great self-tanner, and never use the real sun to get your bronze on! Apply your face and body self-tanner the night before a day at the beach or pool and wake up to a perfect beach goddess tan.

Apply a sheer foundation like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup that’s light and fresh in the heat. Buy one a shade darker then your usual foundation for the summer months when you’re a bit more tan.

Apply a light dusting of sheer translucent powder and swirl a little bronzer like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer along the temples, the sides of the face and across cheeks.

Now, sweep one of these awesome liquid eyeliners across the upper lash line only starting at the inner corner of the eye. Sweep slowly and gradually along the roots of the lashes, ending in a slight wing at the end of each eye. Apply waterproof mascara, and finish your look with a bronzy nude lipgloss like Guerlain Terracotta Lipgloss in Ebene.

A good guide to play up eyes is to try the #1 sunny gold shade on any eye color and any skintone for a natural beachy look. For blue eyes try the #5 turquoise color to intensify the blue, green eyes look super rich with the #4 shimmering green color and brown eyes pop with #8 the perfect purple hue.

