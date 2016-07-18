StyleCaster
Share

25 Summer Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Summer Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Lauren Caruso
by
25 Summer Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now
25 Start slideshow

Summer’s as good an excuse as any to switch up your beauty routine—it’s a season of experimentation, after all. And what better way to experiment than with your eyes?

MORE: 12 Summer Makeup Trends to Try When You’re Over Your Bronzer

In the spirit of try-anything-once, we culled 25 summer eye makeup looks that require a little more than beginner-level skill. From a jewel-toned smoky eye to a brand-new cat-eye style you’ve definitely never tried, here’s an excuse to break out the eyeshadow palettes that’ve been collecting dust since December.

MORE: How to Wear Shimmery Makeup Like an Adult

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Celebrities Who Claim Their Ultimate Beauty Secret Is to 'Just Drink Water...

17 Celebrities Who Claim Their Ultimate Beauty Secret Is to 'Just Drink Water...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share