25 Summer Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Summer’s as good an excuse as any to switch up your beauty routine—it’s a season of experimentation, after all. And what better way to experiment than with your eyes?

In the spirit of try-anything-once, we culled 25 summer eye makeup looks that require a little more than beginner-level skill. From a jewel-toned smoky eye to a brand-new cat-eye style you’ve definitely never tried, here’s an excuse to break out the eyeshadow palettes that’ve been collecting dust since December.