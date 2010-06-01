Summer Eye Looks for All Irisis

This summer, make your eyes pop by using my “opposites attract” technique, where you use the opposite shade of eye liner than your iris color for major contrast in a natural way. Use a few sweeps of sheer powdered eye shadow to make your eyes really pop and choose either waterproof mascara or tube technology mascara and a waterproof eyeliner formula to avoid raccoon eyes in the heat.

If your eyes are blue, then line the upper lash line (as close to the roots as possible) with a shimmering copper-brown pencil like Makeup Forever Bronze 10L. Sweep a coppery gold eye shadow like Stila Copper Eye Shadow across the lid from the lash line to the crease and smudge the same shade under the lower lash line. Then, apply a pale gold highlight under the brow and on the inner corners of the eyes, and finish off with black mascara.

IIf your eyes are brown, line the upper lash line (in the same way) with a deep blue pencil like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eyeliner in Blue Indigo. Then, sweep a bronze shimmer across the lid and smudge it under the lower lash line. Use a champagne highlight like Sparkle Dust in Champagne under the brow and on the inner corners of the eyes and follow with black mascara.

IIf you have green eyes, line the upper lash line with a shade of plum like MAC Powerpoint Eye Liner in Tealo and then sweep a quartz shade like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Quartz across the lid and under the eyes for definition. Highlight under the brows and on the inner corners with a champagne shadow and finish again with black mascara.

Hazel eyes look amazing with deep green liner, so use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eyeliner in Jade, and add a golden bronze hue to the lid and under the lower lash line. Pale gold highlight works with this color combo, so apply it under the brows and on the inner corners and black mascara again will finish off the look. Pair all of these fantastic eye combinations with a natural sweep of bronzer on the cheeks and a bronzy gold hue on the lips for a balanced summery face.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.