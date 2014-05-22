Expert Tips And Tricks To Combat Summer Dryness

Our favorite parts of summer might be the warm weather and sunshine, but too much sun can zap skin and hair of their natural moisture. To prepare for summer and keep hair and skin radiant and healthy, you’ll need the right tools in your arsenal. Below are the best expert tips for fighting summer dryness!

Be gentle

“During warmer months we tend to produce more oil and this means some people use overly aggressive skincare products. You want to make sure that you use a mildly foaming cleanser to eliminate excess oil but not totally strip your skin. If your skin feels tight after cleansing, the cleanser is too aggressive,” says Gabriela Santana, Executive Director of Esthetics and Teacher Training at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

Don’t skip hydration

Because our skin produces more oil, some people forget to moisturize too, which is a big mistake. “Heat makes us perspire more and lose moisture, so it is very important to re-hydrate our skin by applying a lightweight, water-based moisturizer with a more gel-like quality,” says Santana.

such as berries, apples, watermelons, salad or broccoli to add extra hydration. “Supercharge skin hydration by choosing skincare products that protect you against environmental damage and encourage collagen production. , a women’s health expert and co-founder of TULA. With enough collagen, your skin will stay plump and hydrated, sealing its own moisture in. Remember to also Powerful skin-protecting and collagen-boosting ingredients include vitamin C, amino acids, probiotics, blueberries or many other fruit extracts with antioxidant activity,” says Dr. Roshini Raj With enough collagen, your skin will stay plump and hydrated, sealing its own moisture in. Remember to also Heat and sun flush the water out of your skin. In addition to drinking the recommended eight glasses of water each day, enrich your diet with water-rich foodsapply your sunscreen of at least 30 SPF everywhere, even on not-so-obvious areas like your neck or décolletage and reapply every two hours. When you properly protect your skin from the effects of the sun, elastin and collagen are better preserved, which leads to healthier, more hydrated and younger skin.

There can be too much of a good thing

Getting regular shade during a sunny day is very important for your skin. UV rays can cause a lot of skin damage if your unprotected. Drying and premature wrinkling are just two; there’s also dehydration, which can lead to moisture issues and blemishes, and skin cancer, which can be deadly. Take the time during the day to rest under a shade every so often. “You don’t have to keep to a strict schedule, but a break every couple of hours under a shade for 15-30 minutes can really save you and your skin from a lot of the damage caused by the sun. Find a shady spot under a leafy tree, or patio umbrella,” says Robert Garcia, president of iPatioUmbrella.com.

Exfoliate

We all know by now that extra moisturizing is a key part of summer skin care. “It may seem counterintuitive to exfoliate, but incorporating a gentle exfoliator into your everyday routine will help remove dead skin cells and free your skin to more effectively absorb moisturizing products,” says Dr. Joel Schlessinger, a dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon.

Sunblock (not Botox) is the Fountain of Youth

Whether you live somewhere that’s sunny year-round or not, wearing sunscreen every day will do wonders to protect your skin from premature aging. If you need a sunblock that does double or triple duty, opt for a tinted sunscreen or one of the many BB and CC creams on the market—most also contain an SPF. “And, if you want to look super sun-kissed, schedule a custom airbrush tan – and hold on to your youth,” says grooming guru and Cottonelle spokesperson Jodi Shays.

Embrace the facial mists

This summer give a facial mist a try to ward off parched skin. “What I love about mists is that they are like spray-on serums and can be layered with other products without increasing the likelihood of blocked pores!” says Marta Wohrle of TruthinAging.com. “Mists come with ingredients that are not always easy to formulate in a cream (e.g. vitamin D). They’re hydrating without gooey emollients. While creams come with all sorts of stabilizers and thickeners, mists can be relatively pure and some even help lower the body temperature — especially if they have chill out actives,” says Wohrle. Facial mists can be used to get a dewy glow to counteract foundation that makes your skin look papery and old. They can also provide a simple pick-me-up to stop you from falling asleep on the job, after a long weekend at the beach!

Mellow your yellow

In an attempt to make a mani last longer during the summer, many of us opt for gels or long-lasting chemical nail varnishes to keep chlorine and salt water from chipping away at their polish. Unfortunately, these chemical-laden lacquers also leave your nails with a yellow stain. Shays says a quick fix for this beauty bummer is to soak your nails for ten minutes in a mixture of four parts water and one part hydrogen peroxide. Afterward, use a buffer and lightly massage almond or jojoba oil into your nails and nail bed to get them back to their healthy, natural hue.