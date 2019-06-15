Save Face (and Bank) With This Summer’s Biggest and Best Drugstore Drops

Scroll To See More Images

A seasonal beauty haul simply isn’t complete without a few things you randomly saw and fell in love with at the drugstore. Maybelline’s Great Lash Mascara (in that iconic pink and green tube) and Vaseline lotion are just two of the many things I continue to buy even though I’ve got access to a lot of freebies. But when it comes to summer drugstore beauty products for 2019, the newest drops are nothing to bat your mascara-coated eyelashes at.

For starters, the quality of affordable hair, skin, and makeup overall has grown dramatically over the past couple of years. Whereas brands typically housed in Sephora or Nordstrom were considered the gold–and for many, only–standard for whether a product is worth buying, I’m routinely just as impressed by the beauty aisles in Target and Walmart. Whether it’s nail stickers with elevated designs, body luminizer that doesn’t go overboard with the shimmer, or skincare brands with Instagrammable packaging, I’m constantly being reminded that quality doesn’t have to come at a steep price.

This time around, the newest products to join shelves at CVS, Walgreens, Ulta, and beyond are a hodge-podge of all the essentials you need this time of year. Want to take your hair from “meh” to metallic? A certain celebrity collab has you covered. Need a new liquid lipstick to wear until the last drop? There’s plenty where that came from. Keep scrolling to check all the latest and greatest launches that are also budget-friendly.

Color ULTÎME x Shay Mitchell Metallic Hair Colors

The Pretty Little Liars star joined forces with the haircare brand to launch 4 metallic hair color shades just in time for festival season: Sparkly Light Brown (Metallic Brunettes); Brushed Berry (Metallic Blondes); Metallic Violet, and Glossy Steel (both Metallic Blacks).

$12.49 at CVS

Schick Intuition Limited-Edition Hello Kitty Razor

This limited-edition razor is not only one of the most adorable things I’ve ever seen; it also doesn’t require shave gel–score.

$19.99 at Walgreens (June 25)

Conair Quick-Smooth Brush

The microloop fabric underneath the bristles of this brush helps smooth down hair that’s been lifted in humid weather.

$8.99 at Walgreens

COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer

The iconic drugstore brand has a lot of newness dropping next month; four products to be exact. First up is this lightweight vegan concealer, available in 30 shades.

$9.99 at CVS (July 2019)

COVERGIRL TruBlend Super Stunner Hyper-Glow Mono Highlighter

Next month will also mark the first time the brand is offering single highlighters. Its debut will be available in 3 multi-toned shades made with luminescent pearls.

$9.99 at CVS (July 2019)

COVERGIRL TruBlend Minerals Loose Mineral Powder

This makeup setter already exists, but come next month, new shades including Banana and Translucent will be thrown into the mix.

$9.99 at CVS (July 2019)

COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Skin Primer

The Base Primer collection is also already on shelves, but two more will join the family in July: a mattifying formula made with Kaolin clay and a moisturizing option made with coconut water.

$10.99 at CVS (July 2019)

La-Roche Posay SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

This water-resistant, oil-free SPF was made with sensitive skin types in mind. It’s also made with a patented technology that includes antioxidants for protection against sun damage.

$22.99 at Target

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Les Macarons Liquid Lipstick

This 7-shade range is inspired by Parisian desserts and yes, they smell as delectable as they look.

$9.99 at Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Flash Cat Eye Liner

The coolest part of this eyeliner is that the triangular cap can be used as a tool to outline a cat eye on your lash line.

$9.99 at Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

10 new shades are being added to one of the brand’s most popular foundation ranges. The demi-matte finish is renowned for its ability to sop up excess oil without completely drying out the face.

$10.97 at Walmart

L’Oreal Paris Lash Serum Solution

This formula is a much-needed dose of TLC for eyelashes that are routinely coated in mascara or melded with extensions.

$11.97 at Walmart

L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte High Pigment

There are 20 shades total of this matte lippie that delivers the no-makeup feel of a tinted balm and color payoff of a full-coverage lipstick.

$9.97 at Walmart

L’Oreal Paris Waterproof Telescopic Mascara

The original version of this mascara has been a cult favorite for quite some time, making this waterproof version long overdue.

$9.99 at Walmart

Milani Celestial Highlighting Palette

A cool blush, warm bronze, and bold berry are included in this set of creamy, shimmery skin illuminators.

$19.99 at Milani Cosmetics (online only)

Nad’s Natural Sugar Wax

Everything you need, made with all-natural ingredients, in one box. And no heating required? I’ll take two, please.

$12.99 at CVS

Dr. Teal’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant

The brand’s first foray into the natural deodorant sphere includes four fresh scent options: Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus, Charcoal, and Lavender.

$4.72 at Walmart

BARE Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

The only thing better than regular sunscreen is regular sunscreen with a metallic shimmer.

$14.99 at Ulta

essie summer 2019 collection

I’d happily wear any of the six bold shades in this range, but if I had to pick one, it would definitely be Soles on Fire, a neon tangerine.

$9 each at Ulta

ChapStick Total Hydration

The staple drugstore staple got a much-needed facelift in the form of this essential oil-infused collection. My favorite is the rosemary and peppermint version–I already feel at peace.

$3.99 at Target

eos Flavor Labs Lip Balm

Once you can stop sniffing all of the addictive scents, you’ll love how these lip balms feel when your chapped and dry.

$4.49 at Target

Coppertone SPF 70 Ultraguard Sunscreen Lotion

The sunscreen brand is celebrating its 75th birthday with limited-edition packaging that will fit nicely in your next shelfie.

$7.97 at Walmart

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.