Lightweight Moisturizers That Won’t Suffocate Your Skin This Summer

Now that winter’s frigid temperatures and arid climates are officially behind us, the ultra-rich body moisturizer you relied on to avoid parched, flaking skin may leave you feeling sticky now that temperatures and humidity levels are swiftly on the rise. You’ve probably already swapped out your cold weather moisturizer for something a bit more lightweight, but no one wants to feel like their legs, arms, and torso have been drenched in slimy cream either — which means you’ll need a summer body lotion to ward off excess sweat and oily skin.

This is especially important if you plan on dabbling in the world of at-home self tanning for a sunkissed glow. As a side note, failing to adequately moisturize your body post-self-tan (after you wait the 6-12 hours for the pigment to develop, that is) is one of the biggest culprits of the dreaded streaky look and uneven fading. In fact, moisturizing daily can help extend the life of your tan significantly — not to mention preventing the orange-tinged lizard-skin effect from kicking in. Finding a lotion that’s hydrating enough to keep your skin supple and flake-free without being too emollient is key for preserving a faux tan, as too much oil can also help accelerate the fading process.

Of course, even if you’re not into DIY tanning, you’ll probably be spending more time outdoors this summer, whether lounging poolside or hanging out at outdoor BBQs (and please, don’t forget the SPF). The sun’s rays, chlorine and even ocean salt water can significantly strip your skin of moisture, leaving it parched and flaky — even if you live in a humid environment, so it’s essential to re-hydrate with a nourishing body moisturizer to maintain soft, summer skin. It’s surprisingly tricky to find a body moisturizer that strikes the perfect balance of offering enough hydration to keep skin supple without feeling heavy and just downright gross. Hence, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up a few lotions, mousses, oils, and creams that will deliver the surge of hydration your skin needs to feel polishes without the excess grease.

Neutrogena Sheer Oil Lotion

This oil-infused lotion glides over the skin seamlessly locking in moisture but drying down almost instantly. It’s great for the days when you’re in a rush, as it the oil won’t transfer onto fabric.

$16.56 at Amazon

Weleda Citrus Body Lotion

This best-selling lotion deliver a surge of moisture to dry skin but feels ultra crisp and non-greasy. And, the modest citrus scent smells like summer.

$12.16 at Amazon

Cake Desserted Island Coco Supreme Body Mousse

This whipped mousse feels rich and creamy, but dries down to a semi-matte finish on the skin leaving behind a subtle sheen and a seriously delicious fragrance.

$8.79 at Amazon

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil

This old-school beauty staple is a best-seller for good reason. It instantly revives dry skin and keep moisture locked in place for up to 24 hours without feeling heavy or looking insanely shiny.

$5.44 at Amazon

Pistache Skincare Hydrating Body Butter

Not only does this body butter smell like actual heaven (please, trust me on this) but the whipped formula instantly hydrates skin and dries down quickly leaving you with a velvety-soft finish that lasts through the day.

$28 at Amazon

Nest Fragrances Bamboo & Jasmine Body Lotion

Not only does this lighweight lotion leave behind a refreshing, subtle scent, but the sheer formula leaves skin feeling silky — not slick.

$26 at Ulta

Shea Moisture Original Ultra Rich Body Lotion

While this O.G. body lotion may be rich, it’s anything but greasy. It absorbs into the skin almost instantly, softening dry patches with a blend of aloe, shea butter and avocado oils.

$12.99 at Amazon

Ulta Beauty Soothing Rose Coconut Milk Lotion Spray

We love a good spray product because they’re super handy when you’re on the go, quick, and they tend to be buildable in terms of how much shine you’re seeking. This coconut milk spray soothes dry skin leaving a subtle glow that stays locked in place all day long.

$14.50 at Ulta

