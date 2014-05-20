Our Favorite Beauty Editors Share Their Must-Have Products for Summer

Summer is just around the corner, and we can hardly wait to shed some layers and show some skin. This obviously means it’s time to reevaluate our beauty needs and break out some of our absolute beauty musts. Since we’re always up for a shopping spree, we obviously had to find out what we should be adding to our lists before heading to the stores.
We consulted our favorite beauty editors and asked what their summer must-haves are. You may want to take some notes – we certainly did – before you head off to the stores to replenish your beauty supply.
Find out what our favorite editors won't be living without this summer.
Photo:
pbnj productions/Getty Images
"I've had a years-long love affair with Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer in Nude ($43, Macys.com). It never disrupts my acne-prone skin, always provides more coverage than you think it would and leaves a dewy but not oily finish." -Amber Katz, rouge18.com
"My go-to product this summer is Supergoop's Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($26, Sephora.com). While I must admit I was a little skeptical of combining oil and sun; it goes on dry, seeps into your skin in seconds, doesn't come off if you're sweating or swimming, hydrates and protects with the ferocity of SPF 50! It's perfect for those humid summer days when the last thing you want to do is apply lotion, only to have it come back out of your pores the second you step outside." - Haley Friedlich, deputy editor of AVENUE Magazine
"Bright pink lipstick! Currently Lorac Alter Ego in Show Girl ($16, Nordstrom.com) is at the top of my list! And of course SPF is a must year round and especially in the summer months!" - Lara Eurdolian, PrettyConnected.com
"My summer must-have is a quick-absorbing broad-spectrum sunscreen that I can use on both face and body and won't break me out. I'm addicted to Fenix Daily Rehydrating Sunscreen SPF 30 ($40, FenixCosmetics.com), since it fits all my criteria and is specially designed for sensitive, easily-irritated skin." - Nadine Jolie Courtney, nadinejolie.com
"Of course, SPF is the obvious answer here but I'm also really into the idea of having a healthy, super clean scalp as of late. I recently tried the ALTERNA Caviar Clinical Exfoliating Scalp Facial ($36, Sephora.com) and it is AMAZING. Seriously, I feel like my hair is about to grow Rapunzel-style after I use this thing." - Jamie Stone, HonestlyJamie.com
"Although I have a ton of sunscreens and SPF lip products that I'm obsessed with, the truth is that making sure my legs are silky smooth 24/7 during shorts season is of the utmost priority. I just got a TRIA Hair Removal Laser 4X ($449, Sephora.com) for hair removal and I'm already addicted to the zappity zap feeling and the smooth legs left behind, and frankly, lasering myself at 11 PM while watching TV is way more convenient than making derm appointments." - Bryce Gruber, The Luxury Spot
"I'm already obsessed with Urban Decay's Naked Skin Beauty Body Balm ($34, UrbanDecay.com). It's like an Instagram filter in a bottle. I'll apply it to any exposed skin all summer long for an added boost of confidence." - Jeannine Morris, BeautySweetSpot.com