Summer Beauty: 3 Trips, 3 Completely Different Product Packing Guides

Trying to get your luggage under a certain weight is hard enough—add in the things that make you feel and look your best, and getting ready to jet away on a relaxing vacay instantly becomes stressful. No thanks, baggage surplus changes! It might seem completely impossible to scale down your beauty product essentials, but when you carefully curate the makeup, skin care and hair products to the trip at hand, whether that be a beach trip or a weekend and a fancy schmancy resort, you’ll be surprised to find how much you can leave at home. And trust us, unless you want to lug around two extra large suitcases from terminal to terminal or out of cars, the bare (but wonderfully useful) minimum is best.

Here are three completely different packing guides with amazing product suggestions perfect for three fun summer getaways. From sightseeing to lounging at the pool, getting all your makeup into that cosmetics case has literally never been easier.

Beach Weekend

A weekend at the beach might have you feeling the urge to pack light (how much room does a bikini take up anyway?) and you should transfer that vibe over to your makeup bag, too. SPF, salt-sprays that enhance those tousled waves you’re bound to get naturally from the water, and waterproof products should all make the cut. Throw in a multitasking lip and cheek tint, some relaxing body cremes and scrubs, bright polish, and you’re set.

What We Packed: Sonia Kashuk Fern Weekender, $30, target.com; A Beautiful Life Mermaids Kiss Sparkling Body Scrub, $34, asos.com; A Beautiful Life Mermaid’s Kiss Shimmering Body Crème, $34, asos.com; Degree MotionSense Dry Spray Energy Anti-perspirant, $5, target.com; NO-AD Sport Body and Face Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $5, drugstore.com ;Clean Summer Sun Eau de Toilette, $59, ulta.com; Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator, $12, target.com; Technicolor Lip and Cheek Tint With Powder Finish in Mystique Coral, $22, Sephora.com; CoverGirl Full Lash Bloom, $7, target.com; CoverGirl bombshell shineshadow in Color Me Money, $5, target.com; Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil, $42, Sephora.com; Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $29, Sephora.com; Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips, $2, drugstore.com; Bumble and bumble Surf Infusion Oil and Salt-Infused Spray, $29, Sephora.com; NCLA Swim Club Nail Lacquers in Take a Dip, Bikinis and Martinis, and Endless Summer, $16 each, shopncla.com

A Weekend at the Resort

Pull out those designer sunglasses and slick back your hair with nourishing (and super sleek) hair oil. A weekend at the resort calls for perfectly placed bronzer, super smooth legs, and plenty of spa treatments. Of course, you’ll want your makeup to be on-point poolside and at dinner, so reach for rich, bright colors in shimmery finishes.

What We Packed: Nip+Fab Yoga Blend Body Scrub, $18, asos.com; St. Tropez Self Tan Lxue Facial Oil, $35, Sephora.com; La Roche Posay Anthelios 30 Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen, $36, laroche-posay.com; Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, $49, barneys.com; bareMinerals California Bronze, $29, bareescentuals.com; Burberry Beauty Wet and Dry Silk Eyeshadow in Porcelain, $29, Nordstrom.com; Givenchy Beauty Color Kajal in Turquoise Imagination, $26, barneys.com; Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Aqua Green, $22, Nordstrom.com; Rimmel London Wonder’Lash Mascara With Argan Oil, $8, walgreens.com; Sonia Kashuk Limited Edition Small Hair Brush, $12, target.com; Topshop Lip Ombre in Baffle, $14, topshop.com; Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor, $14.99, drugstore.com

Cross-Country Road Trip

With so much to see (and take iPhone pics of), you don’t want to waste a second worrying about your beauty look. Since traveling from place to place requires light luggage, stay practical with products that hold multitasking powers–see a tinted moistuizer with SPF—and are perfect for getting you ready for just about any occasion, from taste-testing the “it” burger at that dive diner to driving down the Pacific Coast Highway. Refresh your locks quickly, without a shower, by spritzing in some dry shampoo and refresh your complexion with a soothing facial spray. Now you’ll actually have room to pick up all those souvenirs.

What We Packed: Losing You Makeup Clutch, $35, breakupstomakeup.com; Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid Completely Clean, $8, walmart.com; L’Oreal Paris Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer Face Lotion SPF 50, $8, walmart.com; R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $17, randco.com; Mario Badescu Facial Spray With aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $7, Nordstrom.com; FLOWER Beauty Outstretched Lengthening Mascara, $8, Walmart Stores; Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in HD Gladiolus, $7, drugstore.com; Eve Lom Radiance Perfected Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $55, neimanmarcus.com; Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $20, urbandecay.com; Altoids Smalls Wintergreen Mints; Dolce and Gabbana The Eyeshadow Smokey Eyes Dust, $61, dolcegabbana.com; Sephora Express Cleansing and Purifying Wipes, $9, Sephora.com

