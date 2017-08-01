31 Summer Beauty Looks to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

Let us guess: You’ve spent the last dozen or so mornings running back and forth between the air conditioner and the blow-dryer while getting ready; you struggle through your entire makeup routine and it’s all for naught by the time you walk out the door; and you carry a pot of translucent powder on your at all times just to dull the shine. Yep, us too.

But your summer beauty game doesn’t have to suffer. Instead of fighting the universe (and, well, the humidity), go with it. If your hair springs into a coiled mess the moment you walk outside, grab some texturizing spray and go with it. If your makeup literally melts off your face within minutes, opt for a glossy, barely-there lip instead. Or if you can’t stand the feeling of wearing lipstick or eyeshadow in the summer (we’ve been there, so trust: It’s a thing), make your nails the focus of your look.

Ahead, we found 31 summer beauty looks to copy, and each one is conducive to staying put in the dead of summer. Major hair and makeup inspiration awaits.