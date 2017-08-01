StyleCaster
31 Summer Beauty Looks to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

31 Summer Beauty Looks to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

Lauren Caruso
by
31 Summer Beauty Looks to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree/STYLECASTER

Let us guess: You’ve spent the last dozen or so mornings running back and forth between the air conditioner and the blow-dryer while getting ready; you struggle through your entire makeup routine and it’s all for naught by the time you walk out the door; and you carry a pot of translucent powder on your at all times just to dull the shine. Yep, us too.

But your summer beauty game doesn’t have to suffer. Instead of fighting the universe (and, well, the humidity), go with it. If your hair springs into a coiled mess the moment you walk outside, grab some texturizing spray and go with it. If your makeup literally melts off your face within minutes, opt for a glossy, barely-there lip instead. Or if you can’t stand the feeling of wearing lipstick or eyeshadow in the summer (we’ve been there, so trust: It’s a thing), make your nails the focus of your look.

Ahead, we found 31 summer beauty looks to copy, and each one is conducive to staying put in the dead of summer. Major hair and makeup inspiration awaits.

1 of 31
August beauty-platinum blonde hair in bun
A Messy Topknot
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-curly brown hair gold eyeshadow
Major Mascara
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown curly hair white eyeliner
Geometric Liner
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-wet slicked back her
Slicked-Back Hair
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-white acrylic nails
Striking Stiletto Nails
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-light brown hair in ponytail
A Shiny Low-Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-short curly hair copper glitter eyeshadow
Rust-Colored Shadow
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown curly hair purple eyeshadow
A Faux-Cat Eye
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-short brown hair natural makeup
Side-Swept Bob Haircut
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-short brown hair natural makeup
Subtle Pink Shadow
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black wavy hair red lip
Coral-Pink Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-hair in ponytail with clip
Sleek Double-Ponytails
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black curly hair orange eyeliner
Bright, Geometric Liner
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black wavy hair red lip gloss
Berry-Stained, Glossy Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-hair in bandana natural makeup
A Colorful Scarf
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-pink eyeshadow and feathered brows
Brushed-Up Brows
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black wavy hair blushed cheeks
Voluminous Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-big curly hair
Major Highlight
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black hair in pony with orange and yellow eyeshadow
Soft Tendrils
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown hair in ponytail natural makeup
A Sleek Center-Part
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown curly hair natural makeup
Bronze Eyeshadow
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown hair in bun
Messy Low Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown curly hair blushed cheeks
Pink Cheeks
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-blonde wavy hair with bangs natural makeup
Center-Parted Bangs
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-brown wavy hair red lip
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black hair with side bang and purple eyeshadow
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-blonde hair in ponytail braid
A Mussed-Up Ponytail Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black straight hair natural makeup
Sleek, Side-Parted Hair
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-black hair in braid
Accessorized French Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-rose gold hair with bangs
An Accent Nail
Photo: Imaxtree
August beauty-blonde wavy hair natural makeup
Beachy Waves
Photo: Imaxtree

