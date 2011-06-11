How To Get A Gorgeous Wavy Hairstyle

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Loose, tousled waves like Jennifer Lopez‘s are the ultimate summer hairstyle. That’s because they look sexy and effortless all at once.

Unfortunately, this finicky hairstyle can be a real pain to create–without the proper know-how, your waves can end up looking either too frizzy or too limp.

Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho has an easy, no-fail method for creating this stunning look at home:

Apply Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair and diffuse with a blow dryer.

Starting at the nape of your neck, loosely curl sections of hair with a large barrel curling iron, spraying each section with a light hold hairspray prior to curling. This will add some hold, so your waves don’t end up looking limp.

Once your entire head is curled, flip head over and apply a nickel-sized amount of anti-frizz cream to hands and run them through hair to control frizz, separate curls and add gloss.

While your head is still upside down, mist your locks with hairspray. This adds extra body, which is what separates a bouncy wave from a droopy one.

Want waves that are a little less labor-intensive? Hair stylist Kevin Murphy (he’s Australian, so he knows a little something about the beach goddess look) just launched a new gadget called the Wave.Clip–an M-shaped clip that functions like a hot roller. Simply spray wet hair with a texturizer, insert the clip into your hair (you’ll need about 8-10 of them, depending on your hair length) and blast with a blow dryer. Let your locks cool down, then remove the clips, run your fingers through your hair and spritz with hairspray. Instant, sexy waves in a snap!



