Beach Beauty Link Love

Summer has officially arrived, both on the calendar and on the thermometer (someone pass the Arctic Face Mist, please). There’s nothing we love more than packing up our favorite tote and hitting the sand for a day at the beach, but not without the proper products and preparation, of course. Here’s your guide to getting beach-beautiful this summer courtesy of our friends around the ‘net.

Bikini Prep 2010, Splendora

Do You Use SPF on Your Hair? BellaSugar

Bikini Necklaces, The Beauty Bean

Save Your Face From the Sun, Allure

17 Summer Essentials to Get the Season Started, Alloy

Lip Protection from Kiehl’s, La Prairie and More, ELLE

Can’t make it to the beach? Bring the surf to you with these five beachy Etsy finds under $30 from Spa Week Daily.