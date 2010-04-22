Summer Beauty Banter: How To Get Smudge-Proof Eye Makeup

Photo: iStock.com

Dear Beauty Banter,

My mascara and eyeliner always smudge in hot weather, leaving me with dark rings underneath my eyes by mid-afternoon. How can I avoid this? Are there products that are long lasting so that I don’t run into this problem? Or, is it the way that I am applying the products? Help!!

Sincerely,

Missy from Indiana

Dear Missy,

There are a few different things you can do and use for mascara:

1. Using a waterproof/water resistant mascara will always help reduce smudging just a reminder always use a waterproof eye makeup remover. We don’t want to rip out your lashes. Fromfirsthand experience, Lancome has awesome water resistant mascara’s.

2. Prime your lashes I know it’s an extra step but this will coat your lashes and help adhere the mascara to them.



Cils Booster XL, mascara base ($22); Dfinicils waterproof mascara ($24.50) both at Lancome.com

3. Make sure you powder your eyes and lashes before starting your application. Using a blot powder will “dry up” oils on your lashes.

Remember: lashes are just like hairs on your head. They produce natural oils. This will become a problem for you if you have oily skin or even regular skin. So, all of the beauty tips mentioned above can help “relax” your eyes.

4. Give yourself more time to get where you’re going. The more you rush around the more you sweat, and if you take a relaxed journey to your destination this will help calm your oil-making glands, keeping your mascara and liner in place.

For liner:

Use eyeshadow first with a fine tipped brush and then go over the line with your pencil liner. Using a retractable liner can help make it last longer.

And that’s it, you’re set to go. Happy summer (sans makeup meltdown)!

Daniel Koye

Daniel Koye is a New York City hair and wig designer, a stylist, and a makeup artist that works with each client to create a signature style. In collaborating with celebrities, actors, models and personal clients, Koye blends expertise and experience with an innate, powerful, and magical sense of design. Regarding hair and make-up as the raw materials for artistic creation, Koye creates unforgettable styles and looks for the Broadway stage, red carpet events, photo shoots, and weddings.

