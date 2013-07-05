Summer 2013 Nail Polish Collections Trending Towards Texture, Holographics

Nail art may be alive and well, but most of us are more skilled when it comes to Pinning nail art than actually creating it (because when you’re a righty, there’s no hope for painting your right hand to match the left). The geniuses in the nail business have caught on to this and, thankfully, have heard our prayers when it comes to manicures for the nail art-challenged. Nail wraps and nail art pens have helped the cause, but what we really love is nail polish with a twist.

Enter the summer 2013 nail polish collections being released, almost all of which are trending towards textured or holographic lacquers. From the 200-piece Formula X Collection debuting at Sephora in September to the Maybelline Color Show Holographic collection, these new nail polishes are simple enough for the nail art inept yet interesting enough to draw attention. We call this a win-win situation. Take a look at 10 nail polish collections being released this summer (including the much anticipated Marc Jacobs line!) and tell us which you’re dying to get your hands on in the comments below!

