Get The Look: Summery Aqua Eyes

Makeup artist Victoria Stiles has had a long and exciting career in the beauty world. She started in the industry in 1999, working with MAC cosmetics, where she had the chance to create amazing stage makeup for artists like Cher and Missy Elliott. In 2004 she branched out on her own, creating a reputation for herself as a go-to beauty expert. Her work has appeared in national magazines like Real Simple and Women’s Health. Follow Victoria on Twitter to learn more of her cool tips and tricks.

Photo: © Luca Cannionieri

Summer means going light on the makeup, but that doesn’t mean you have to eliminate color altogether. Introduce blue and aquamarine shadows and liners to your makeup routine to compliment your summery bronze skin. Lighten and brighten with my simple makeup tips for aqua eyes:

Prime lid with an eye shadow primer. Try Urban Decay’s Eye Shadow Primer Potion in Sin, a shimmer champagne tone.

Apply Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in Athracite to the lid only using a flat, synthetic concealer brush–I like MAC 242 brush.

Rim the bottom waterline with Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Turquoise for a beautiful, highlighted pop.

Finish the eyes with Dior DiorShow Mascara in Azure Blue, or Black for a more subdued look.

Most of these suggested products are waterproof or water-resistant, perfect for days by the pool or beach! To gently remove eye makeup, try Clinque’s Take the Day Off.