Fight The Frizz!

Photo: © Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Want to know the ultimate secret for frizz-free, gorgeous hair? Its simple… Don’t fight your natural texture–work WITH it!

Frizz is one of my clients’ biggest complaints. I always tell them to work with what they’ve been given. If you have wavy or curly hair, all you need is a little serum to tame your tresses. Don’t straighten your hair…embrace your texture! Besides, if you straighten it, humidity will just coax it back into a curl or wave–it’s a losing battle.

To get the most out of your hair and ensure that you stay frizz-free all day, just follow these simple steps:

Using your hair’s natural texture (straight, curly or wavy), apply one Avon Advance Techniques Anti-Frizz Capsule to you hair. Use more or less depending on length and thickness of hair.

If you have straight hair, use a blow dryer with the nozzle attachment (to direct the heat on one section at a time) and a round barrel brush, pass over hair section by section to help smooth and seal each cuticle of hair.

Finish your style with a lightweight hair spray to help keep loose ends in place.

Guest editor celebrity stylist and Avon Global Stylist Advisor Anthony Barrow is a five-time British Hairdresser Awards finalist and a regular at New York and London Fashion Week, leading the styling at the Thuy, Mackage and Iodice shows. His work has been featured in top fashion and trade magazines. Recently he appeared on Bravo’s television show Make Me a Super Model and through his work behind the chair in New York City, Anthony creates the latest hairstyles for many high-profile and celebrity clients.