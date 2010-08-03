A Super-Easy Summer Hairstyle

Guest editor celebrity stylist and Avon Global Stylist Advisor Anthony Barrow is a five-time British Hairdresser Awards finalist and a regular at New York and London Fashion Week, leading the styling at the Thuy, Mackage and Iodice shows. His work has been featured in top fashion and trade magazines. Recently he appeared on Bravo’s television show Make Me a Super Model and through his work behind the chair in New York City, Anthony creates the latest hairstyles for many high-profile and celebrity clients.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

My philosophy during the summer months is “anything goes” and I believe your hair should reflect this, too. One look I think is always in style, without being overdone, is taking your natural texture (wavy, curly, straight, etc.) and transforming it into a chic chignon. This look is easy to do on-the-go and in between parties. Want this look? Get it with these easy-to-follow steps:

First, apply a dime size amount of Avon Advance Techniques Frizz Control Lotus Shield on dry hair to smooth away frizz and flyaways to create a smooth surface for the chic chignon.

Part hair on the side you are most comfortable with and pull hair back so it is gathered at the nape of the neck. The placement of the chignon can be at the center or slightly off-centered for a fun, flirty look.

Next, twist hair until a spiral knot is formed and tuck the ends under so all hair is smooth. Secure with a few bobby pins.

Finish the look with a lightweight hairspray for extra hold.