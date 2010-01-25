Sultry at Sundance: Katie Aselton

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Katie Aselton has devastatingly gorgeous hair. She came to the suite for a quick makeover before getting photographed with her fellow cast members for her movie Cyrus. Reported Aselton, “I’m super-addicted to Skyn ICELAND products right now. I like the eye gels and the brand’s Nordic Skin Peel.”

Katie shared an un-beauty related, but just as vital tip for looking awake: “Coke out of a can and chug that stuff down. If I had more secrets, I’d prob look better right now!” We thought she looked fabulous and asked about who cuts her hair. Said Aselton, “I go to The Hive in LA to my stylist Jeremy Clarke. I’m obsessed with him!” L’Oreal makeup artist Tiffany used a bit of L’Oreal True Match concealer and True Match Roller Perfecting Roll On Foundation for a dewy look, and L’Oreal Colour Juice gloss in peaches and cream.

Katie also stopped by the L’Oreal Paris hair station for a hair touch-up. Stylist Vanessa gave her big waves a quick brush-through to loosen them before using a fine-toothed comb horizontally to maintain the S-shape of the waves. She then flat ironed a bit around the face.

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz