Sulfate-Free Conditioners to Keep Your Color Vibrant in Between Salon Appointments

If you’ve already made the switch to sulfate-free shampoos, now is the time to upgrade your current haircare lineup with a sulfate-free conditioner to match. Sulfates, including Sodium Laureth or Lauryl Sulfate, are the two main toxic chemicals used in shampoos, soaps, and conditioners that allow the product to foam and lather. Sure, I love a good lather, but the downsides are more of a turn off than you may think. The nice foamy texture may be satisfying, but it’s actually doing more harm than good to your hair—especially if you have chemically relaxed, highlighted or color-treated hair.

Sulfate-infused hair products severely dry out the hair follicle, causing damage and worsening existing split ends and breakage. These chemicals are also the culprit of causing premature fading to hair color and turning blonde highlights brassy. Like sulfate-free shampoos, sulfate-free conditioners are far less damaging to your hair and scalp, which means your hair stays healthier and your color stays more vibrant in between hair salon appointments. Check out below to see some of our favorite sulfate-free hair conditioners to keep your hair hydrated and healthy without all of the toxins.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Pur D'or Sulfate-Free Conditioner

This all-natural and organic conditioner hydrates and restores shine courtesy of a blend of non-toxic ingredients, including aloe vera, lavender, vanilla, vitamin E and anti-aging retinol. In addition to preserving hair color and battling brassy tones for blondes, it also helps to keep frizz at bay and reconstruct damaged and dry hair that needs a little extra TLC.

2. L'Oréal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Sulfate Free Conditioner

L’Oreal’s Ever Pure hair care line is designed to preserve color, shine and hair health without sulfate and silicone. This conditioner softens and strengthens damaged hair and split ends without stripping the hair of natural oils. The hydrating formula contains shine-enhancing apricot oil, which also helps to seal in color and fortify weak hair follicles.

3. Bingo Hair Care Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner

This argan oil-infused conditioner deposits deep moisture and refines unruly frizz while enhancing curly and natural hair types. It’s great for healing split ends, replenishing moisture to dry strands and protecting against heat damage. It’s safe for all hair types, including color-treated, keratin treated, and thin hair types.