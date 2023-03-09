Emma Watson Preps Her Skin With This $10 Hydrating Toner That Shoppers ‘Can’t Live Without’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Watson is known for her fresh and effortless complexion, and though you won’t typically find the actress doing GRWM videos on YouTube or TikTok, there are still ways to uncover her fave beauty products. We dug around and found a toner that she used a while back to prep her skin for the Beauty and the Beast press tour.

According to @the_press_tour, an Instagram account Emma created to share her fashion and beauty with fans, she prepped her face with Sukin’s Hydrating Mist Toner. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and alcohol-free, and is perfect for soothing your skin after cleansing your face, following your makeup routine or pretty much any time your skin needs a dose of hydration. The brand relies on natural ingredients that make your skin feel good, and in this particular formula, it taps on chamomile and rose water.

Chamomile serves as an antimicrobial, antiallergic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic. It moisturizes and calms skin, and some say it has antioxidant properties as well. In addition, rose water boasts antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and products that contain it usually help defend the skin against oxidative stress caused by external aggressors. With a formula that contains two key ingredients that soothe and protect skin, it’s easy to see why Emma loves misting her face with this toner.

Make sure you grab the toner while it’s still on sale for just $10 at Amazon

. That 33 percent discount won’t last forever!

She’s far from the only person who is a fan of this product. The spray has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.

“Can’t live without this. I normally buy this Sukin mist toner

at Target, but they were out of this one that contains chamomile. I use this before moisturizing and then again after applying makeup,” wrote one five-star shopper. “Very moisturizing and soothing. Smells really nice, but not too strong. I also love that it has not caused any breakouts like other mist-toners I have used.”

Another one wrote, “I can not say enough good about this product. Great smell, great coverage, easy to apply, perfect amount of hydration for moderately oily skin. I am on my third bottle. I have a little travel bottle that I can take on the go, which is very refreshing when I need to little perk up!”

Mists are especially great for the spring and summer seasons. Freshen up your face with a couple of spritzes of a spray like this Sukin one, and your skin will feel so much more awake, calmed and restored.

If you’re looking for even more Emma Watson-approved beauty picks, check out the following three makeup products she used in that same look for her press tour.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek

Emma added a beautiful tint to her cheeks using this multitasking cream that can go on both your cheeks and lips. The actress opted for a shade called Illusive.

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer

On the hunt for a product that doubles as a concealer and a foundation? Apply this lightweight formula that melts right into your skin to conceal imperfections and redness while simultaneously moisturizing.

RMS Beauty 'Un' Cover-Up Concealer $33.13 (was $36) Buy Now

RMS Beauty Tinted “Un” Powder

Set your makeup with this ultra-fine powder that blurs skin, soaks up excess oil and reduces the look of pores.