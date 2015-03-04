Beauty Buzz: Suki Waterhouse’s New Burberry’s Lipstick Campaign, Bobby Pin Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Suki Waterhouse, rockin’ red lipstick and a striped scarf better at a level unbelievable to we mere mortals, is the face of Burberry’s new lipstick campaign. [Style.com]
2. For those who can’t wait to read tomorrow’s horoscope, check out these cool astrological manicures inspired by Zodiac signs. [POPSUGAR Beauty]
3. A life-changing bobby pin trick that’s about to rock your world. [Byrdie]
4. Beauty PSA: one editor shares what can happen to your nails after five gel manicures in a row. [Daily Makeover]
5. Celeb hair stylist Jen Atkin, who creates the ‘dos worn by stars like Khloe Kardashian, spills on her very own hair care routine.
[Into the Gloss]
[Into the Gloss]