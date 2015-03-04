StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Suki Waterhouse’s New Burberry’s Lipstick Campaign, Bobby Pin Tricks, More

Victoria Moorhouse
by
Courtesy of Burberry

Courtesy of Burberry

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Suki Waterhouse, rockin’ red lipstick and a striped scarf better at a level unbelievable to we mere mortals, is the face of Burberry’s new lipstick campaign. [Style.com]
2. For those who can’t wait to read tomorrow’s horoscope, check out these cool astrological manicures inspired by Zodiac signs. [POPSUGAR Beauty]
3. A life-changing bobby pin trick that’s about to rock your world. [Byrdie]
4. Beauty PSA: one editor shares what can happen to your nails after five gel manicures in a row. [Daily Makeover]
5. Celeb hair stylist Jen Atkin, who creates the ‘dos worn by stars like Khloe Kardashian, spills on her very own hair care routine.
[Into the Gloss]
