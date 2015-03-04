Beauty Buzz: Suki Waterhouse’s New Burberry’s Lipstick Campaign, Bobby Pin Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Suki Waterhouse, rockin’ red lipstick and a striped scarf better at a level unbelievable to we mere mortals, is the face of Burberry’s new lipstick campaign. [ Style.com

2. For those who can’t wait to read tomorrow’s horoscope, check out these cool astrological manicures inspired by Zodiac signs. [ POPSUGAR Beauty

3. A life-changing bobby pin trick that’s about to rock your world. [ Byrdie

4. Beauty PSA: one editor shares what can happen to your nails after five gel manicures in a row. [ Daily Makeover