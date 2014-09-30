Beauty Buzz: Suki Waterhouse Goes Brunette, How to Sneakily Eat More Veggies, and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ladies who are trying to get healthy, here are 10 sneaky ways to eat more vegetables. [Byrdie]

2. These eight surprising beauty uses for coffee make us want a java jolt immediately. [Daily Makeover]

3. Nicki Minaj hopped on the bob haircut bandwagon this weekend. What do you think of her new look? [People Style Watch]

4. These 11 eye makeup tricks will change your morning routine. [Elle]

5. Suki Waterhouse went brunette this weekend, which is perfect timing for fall! [Instagram]

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images