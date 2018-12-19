If You’re Obsessed With Color, You’ll Love These New Lipsticks At Ulta

We’re never not excited when an underrated, indie fave launches in one of the biggest beauty destinations. So of course we let out a tiny–okay, big— squeal when makeup brand Sugarpill Cosmetics finally launched at Ulta earlier this week.

If you’re not familiar with the social-forward, L.A.-based brand, which boasts a whopping 2 million followers on Instagram, its claim to fame is color, color and more color. You won’t find any dull or muted tones in this collection, which includes a hodge-podge of everything a guy or gal needs to pull off an epic makeup beat.

From metallic blue, Avatar-inspired lipstick to sunshine yellow pressed shadows, this brand has nearly every color of cosmetics you can imagine. Bonus: the formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, too.

While you can’t snag the entire collection at Ulta (yet), the beauty mega-store will be offering lipsticks and liquid lip colors as an online-only exclusive, both selling for $18 a piece. The lipsticks are packaged in a sleek black and hot pink tube with silver glitter sparkles all over and are available in nine shades including Detox, a vibrant tangerine orange and Spank, a matte lippie in a blueish, violet hue.

If liquid lipsticks are more up your alley, you can shop 17 gorgeous shades with a variety of finishes. Some of our favorites are Cubby, a matte peachy-pink color that would look great on any skin tone and Truth or Dare, a deep wine color with a gold shimmer.

If the colors alone don’t reel you in, we guarantee you’ll be hooked after experiencing the creamy, long-lasting formulas (minus the flake). Still shopping for the holidays? If you snag one or a few before the clock strikes 12 tonight, you are guaranteed to receive your shipment by December 24 (as long as your purchase total is over $50).