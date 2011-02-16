Australian native and renowned makeup artist Sue Devitt launched her namesake makeup and skincare line with quality and technology in mind. Taking a personal approach, Devitt is extremely hands-on creating formulas, textures, and colors for women of all skin types and ethnicities. So it’s no surprise that Devitt’s purse is chock-full of an array of products, from drugstore brands to high end, with only the best of beauty in mind.

1. “The natural formulation and rose scent is very uplifting and contains fewer chemicals than other masques. I use this masque once a week to keep my hair shiny, super soft and healthy.”

Aesop Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturizing Masque, $140, barneys.com

2. “Being from Australia, I never leave home without sun protection; it’s an absolute necessity especially with all the travel I do. This formula is lightweight, sheer to the touch, and fast-absorbing, which makes it essential for my outdoor shoots.”

Neutrogena Sunblock, Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 70, $10.99, drugstore.com

3. “As a make-up artist, I know that it’s the small things that can make a huge difference, and that’s why I always carry my eyelash curler with me. Simply curling lashes can really open up the eye area.”

Revlon Eyelash Curler, $5.99, walgreens.com

4. “The beach is my oasis, so my hair is constantly exposed to sun, wind, salt, and other environmental stressors. This oil is the ultimate protection against the elements. It uses UV filters to maintain shine, plus it’s great for tossing in a beach bag.””

PHYTO Phytolaque Hair Spray, $18, beauty.com



5.”I’m constantly applying hand cream and I absolutely love this formulation; it really hydrates the skin and the ingredients penetrate without leaving residue, which is very important for a makeup artist.”

Vaseline Intensive Rescue Healing Hand Cream, $4.49, drugstore.com

6. “I’m often traveling and don’t always find time to stick to my full skin care regime. However, this highly moisturizing concentrate is always in my bag, not only does it keep my skin moisturized all day long, but it also rebuilds the collagen structure of the skin.” Sue Devitt Microquatic Anti-Aging Facial Concentrate, $125, beauty.com

7.”Constantly traveling between different time zones can cause harmful toxins to build up in the skin; this Oxygen Infusion Masque immediately refreshes, revitalizes, and decongests my skin. I never travel without it.”

Sue Devitt Microquatic Oxygen Infusion Masque, $40, barneys.com

8. “Staying hydrated is my number one beauty priority, and this water is collected where the World Meteorological Organization records the world’s purest air. It’s packaged in recycled glass, and I try to make earth-conscious purchases whenever possible.” Tasmanian Rain Water, $63 for cases of 12, tasmanianrain.com

9. “I like to keep my hair out of my face with these claw clips, especially when I’m running from meeting to meeting. It keeps me looking polished and put together, plus they don’t damage hair the way elastics can.”

Goody Hair Clip, $3.99, drugstores

10. “I rely on these wipes for when I test product formulations, and love having them on-hand for when I travel; they’re extra sensitive on skin and antibacterial.”

Wet Ones, $3.29, drugstore.com

