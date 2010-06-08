SUDZZfx Level Strait

If you’re the kind of girl who wants sleek, straight hair no matter what the weather outside is, then you’ll definitely want to check this product out. Level Strait is an alcohol-free styling gel that works to straighten frizzy, wavy and curly hair. It’s also a humidity-blocker that “fills” the hair strand to prevent moisture from getting in and your curls from reforming. A lightweight, conditioning formula that won’t leave behind resins means hair feels silky, soft and not the least bit sticky, goopy or weighed down with product.

Price: $19.95

Where To Buy: sudzzfx.com for more info