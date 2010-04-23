SUDZZfx Marmalade Jazz Texturizing Pomade

Fed up with buying multiple products to tackle each of your hair care needs? Housed in a small 2 oz. jar, this multipurpose pomade offers benefits for hair that lacks luster, texture, and definition–or all of the above. Designed to restore maximum strength and shine, it combines science and organics to create a fresh orange scented formula that provides you with an array of styling options.

Price: $16.75

Where To Buy: sudzzfx.com for salons