Succulent-Inspired Hair Is Now a Thing

Credit: Instagram | @mop_hair_products

Turns out that rose gold and ombre is for wimps. The latest trend sweeping the nation (or Instagram, same thing) is succulent-inspired hair, and the colors are seriously bold. Tap in the hashtag #succulenthair and be prepared to go into a deep rabbit hole of images—as in, be sure to schedule at least 15 minutes of down time.

Of course, it’s all coming from some very creative hair stylists. As hair guru Aly Louch, told Allure, it had been in the cards (in the dirt?) for a while. “We had been talking about creating a piece inspired by succulents for some time,” she said. “Finally, we just decided to stop talking about it and do it.”

Credit: Instagram | @beyond_vivids

The fruits of her labor are definitely going to get you some attention—and some people actually look a lot like walking plants, while others went a little more subtle with the trend. Scroll down to check out some hair inspo that we imagine you haven’t seen before. And if you’re thinking of trying it out for yourself, keep in mind Louch’s thoughts: succulent hair “takes work and dedication, and the upkeep is not for the faint-hearted.” If you do take the plunge, be sure to wash hair with ice-cold water and use shampoo only once or twice a week, she suggests.

Credit: Instagram | @beyond_vivids

Credit: Instagram | @cosmeticsbyanna

Credit: Instagram | @dyenoble

Credit: Instagram | @mintsalonandspaboise

Credit: Instagram | @hair_by_gg

