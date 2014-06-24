The One Thing: Suave Natural Infusions Seaweed Leave-In Foam

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

We all love a good hair product that gives you the hairstyle you want, with minimal effort. We’re constantly on the hunt for creams and foams that boost volume simply by just applying them to our hair (and that don’t require five other steps after applying the product). That’s why when we discovered Suave Natural Infusions Seaweed All Day Body Leave-In Foam, it pretty much became the staple product in our morning routine. It literally just takes a few pumps of foam and our hair instantly has volume all day long.

What Makes It Different:

With ingredients such as seaweed and lotus blossom, the foam is light and airy and paraben and dye-free.

It doesn’t leave your hair sticky or crunchy, but does leave it with some bounce and curl.

The foam tames your curls just enough, giving you that beach wave look – even when you air dry.

Why It’s The One Thing:

We’re all looking for short cuts with our hairstyling, and this product gives us just that. If you have even a little bit of natural wave in your hair, this foam acts on that, giving you the boost of volume that you need and holding it all day long. Plus, it doesn’t add crunch like a lot of products do, making it perfect for summer.

Where to buy: Suave Natural Infusion Seaweed All Day Body Leave-In Foam, $5.79, drugstore.com