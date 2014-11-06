Beauty and the Real Girl: A Shampoo and Conditioner Duo That Calms Curls and Fights Frizz

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

When it comes to our hair, we’ve all had our fair share of styling struggles, and unmanageable hair is usually at the top of our list. Frizz is a serious factor, and we’re willing to pull out all the stops in order to fight it. So, it’s no surprise that when we saw Nicole Dades, a student teacher, and her extremely smooth hair, we had to get the scoop on just exactly how she got her sleek style.

MORE: 10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Straightening Your Hair

“If you’re a girl with curly, frizzy hair, you know how difficult it can be when it comes time to styling it. It’s incredibly hard to find products that really work for your hair, especially when it has a mind of its own. Luckily, Suave’s Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner has completely changed my troublesome experience with my hair. Whether I choose to blow it out straight or wear it curly, it truly helps keep my hair frizz-free while also maintaining its style all day long.”

Where to Buy: Suave Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo, $4.49, Drugstore.com, Suave Keratin Infusion Smoothing Conditioner, $4.49, Drugstore.com