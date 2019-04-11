I’m an Adult Who Loves Suave’s New Teen Line

Things labeled “adult” are often overrated. I’ll choose Riverdale over Game of Thrones every time, and there’s nothing better than the kid’s menu at a restaurant. And don’t even get me started on teen clothes; American Eagle jeans are cuter and cheaper than dozens of designer lines. Suave Flavor Factory, a new line from the affordable hair-care brand, is one of those teen things that just works. The new collection of shampoo, conditioner and bath bombs feature cheeky colorful packaging and delicious scents that smell like childhood.

My favorite is the Watermelon Slushie Shampoo that smells like a mix of melon, apricot and pear. It cleanses your hair without leaving it dry, and is made for all hair types. The Tropical Fruit Smoothie Conditioner detangles knots and leaves hair smooth, with a light scent of fresh peach and vanilla. The best part of each? They don’t contain parabens or dyes—a rarity for a young adult line. There’s also Toasted Marshmallow 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner and two sets of fruity bath bombs. They smell amazing but these I’ll be gifting to a cool teen in my life.

Suave has been around since 1937, which is wild. In recent years, it updated its formula, adding Shea Butter, Coconut + Vanilla Repairing and Rose Oil Infusion Volumizing lines, to name a few. You might also remember the epic prank Suave played on the beauty industry, launching Evaus—a “new” hair-care brand in super-chic millennial pink packaging that had beauty bloggers singing its praises. Only it was Suave the whole time, proving you really shouldn’t judge a book, or shampoo bottle, by its cover.

Suave Flavor Factory retails for $3.99 each at grocery stores and you can check the website to find one near you. Sam’s Club also has a set of shampoo, conditioner and bath bombs for just $9.99.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.