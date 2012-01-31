5 Reasons To Love StyleUnited.com

Wouldn’t you love to have a personal fashion stylist, hairstylist, makeup artist and dermatologist to help guide you through all the new beauty and fashion trends? Not to mention, give you advice when you flub big time–like get a horrible haircut or just can’t manage to find a striped top that actually flatters your body type? You know, like how celebrities have their own glam squad that travels with them wherever they go. Well, that’s no longer a privilege for just the style-conscious rich and famous.
A new website has come onto the scene that’s bringing expert beauty and fashion advice to anyone who logs on. StyleUnited.com is a brand new one-stop destination for head-to-toe fashion and beauty consultations, recommendations and news–and it’s addictively fun. Here are our top five reasons why we love it.
1. It’s free. In an age where it seems like every new beauty and fashion site is asking you to sign up for monthly fees in order to receive recommendations from celebrity stylists, StyleUnited.com is just as savvy and doesn’t cost a penny.
2. We can’t get enough of: Style360, a compilation of fashion, hair, makeup and skincare quizzes (who doesn’t love a quiz?) that key into your own needs and recommends the best products and styles for you. From honing in on your skin tone, eye color and hair type to mapping out your body shape and personal style, each quiz offers up dozens of great items that match up to your style profile. My fashion results described me as “Casual Cool” with a hint of “Flirty Romantic,” which pretty much sums me up.
3. They don’t just tell you what to try, but make it easy to buy everything in a few clicks. They’ve partnered with ShopStyle.com (genius!) to offer up hundreds of online fashion and accessory retailers, and featured P&G beauty brands include Cover Girl, Pantene, DDF, Clairol, Herbal Essences and Olay with easy shopping via CVS, Amazon, Target and P&G’s own eStore. I took all four quizzes, and each batch of recommended products had at least three or four items that were screaming out to me, “Click the buy button!”
4. The site also features exclusive articles, slideshows, blog posts and how-to videos from influential stylists and some of our favorite Beauty Bloggerati members, like Sarah James of HairThursday.com and Anne Fritz of TheJetSetGirls.com.
5. But what if you actually want to talk to an expert? StyleUnited.com offers that up, too. You can chat via webcam, text, or phone with professional beauty consultants to get some more one-on-one help with finding the best looks that suit your style. I think this is especially helpful for women who can’t find the time or money to make it into a salon often, because most women get their real one-on-one beauty advice while they’re sitting in their hairstylist’s chair for an hour or so.
Bottom line: Whether you have a little question like, “What kind of skincare should I be using to get rid of my horrible under eye circles?” or you’re ready for a total makeover (without spending a fortune, of course), StyleUnited.com is an amazing free resource that’s fun, interactive, budget-conscious and just cool.
This post is sponsored by P&G Beauty. The information included is the honest opinion of our editor. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.