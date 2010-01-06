Celebrity Stylist Tippi Shorter Teaches Us How to Tame Wild Curls

Curly haired girls have been trying to tame their hair ever since the first tendril sprouted from their heads. Everyone agrees that curls are gorgeous — but perfecting them (getting them to be frizz free, and less chaotic) is not so easy. Celebrities such as Alicia Keys and Rihanna have the luxury of calling for help for their hair crises — and they call for Tippi Shorter, a stylist known for her skills with curly hair. We asked Tippi for her help on our many questions regarding curls — and she answered.



SC: Do you have any product suggestions to help us tame wild hair, whether it be due to huge curls or frizziness?

Tippi Shorter: I suggest using a light serum to help tame the wild, stray hairs. A light serum, like Advance Techniques Dry Ends Serum, will help keep any stray hairs in place without weighing down your curls. This trick can be used on wet or dry hair. Just be careful not to over-apply!

SC: Is it better to brush out your curls each night after you shower, or to simply “finger brush” them? Will one of these methods keep them healthier?

TS: I recommend rotating between the two methods — two days finger brushing, one day brushing and repeat. Brushing your hair is essential because it will help distribute the natural oil in your roots throughout your hair. However, I recommend using a wide tooth comb or paddle brush for brushing on the off days to help prevent breakage and to get rid of tangles.



SC: What should we do during the winter months when static also plays a role?

TS: During the winter months, I recommend taking Advance Techniques Mirror Shine Spray with you anywhere you go. This bottle is small enough to tuck in your purse and will help tame any static strays without weighing down your hair…it’s also great for a little boost of shine during the dry, winter months! I like to spray it on my hands and smooth through the hair, or you can spray it on a brush. This prevents using too much product.

SC: Is there a secret to smoothing and straightening naturally curly hair without damaging it?

TS: I recommend starting the straightening process when the hair is damp. Apply a light serum from root to tip to help smooth dry ends and frizz before drying. Be sure to use the nozzle attachment on your hair dryer to help streamline the hot air and a round brush to help keep hair smooth. Work in small sections to straighten hair as you dry. Finish the look with another light dose of serum to help keep any stray strands in place.

SC: Do you have any quick and easy hairstyle tips for pulling back curly hair — that are a bit more fun than just a simple ponytail?

TS: I love to see curly hair in the half up style. Gently pull back each side with fingertips topped with Advance Techniques Dry Ends Serum to smooth back. Secure each side with bobby pins just above the ears. Use your fingertips to gently backcomb hair on the top and pull back to meet the other sections and secure with pins. This will give you a little bump in the top with sleek sides and beautiful curls in the back..



Tippi Shorter is a celebrity stylist for stars such as Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and Jennifer Hudson and is Avon’s Global Stylist Advisor. Priding herself on her signature big sexy HEALTHY hair, she not only makes an effort to use “green” hair products, the newest tools and styling options, but she also gives each client a personalized hair analysis. Tippi has been a leading hairstylist and colorist in the entertainment and beauty industries for the past 15 years, working with photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier, Gilles Bensimon, and Christian Lantry. Tippi is currently working on her own hair extension line, called GET GORGEOUS HAIR.

