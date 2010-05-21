Celebrity Stylist Louise O’Connor Shares Her Easy Tips For Embracing Your Natural Hair Texture

Image: istockphoto.com

Listless hair is a common problem among us gals, and after countless trips to the salon and drugstore for volumizing products and curling irons, many of us still don’t know how to keep the oomph in our hair all day long.

Louise O’Connor, owner of OC61 Salon and Spa and stylist to many a well-known celebs is known for working with each client’s texture to create their style. Below she tells us how to get the most out of our hair textures.

StyleCaster: Youre known for trying to encourage people to embrace their natural hair texture. Are there any products that will help us do just this?

Louise O’Connor: I like the Dressy Mist by Shuga and Barex Defining Cream. The No Frizz line by Living Proof is another must-have.

You have quite the roster of celebs on your list Beyonc, Jessica Simpson and Kirsten Dunst. Do you prefer working with models, celebrities or your everyday clients? Do you have a favorite client?

I dont have a preference. I like the diversity to keep my work interesting and fun. And yes, I have a lot of favorite clients!

Ok, this one is for me. How can women with wavy hair play up their natural texture?

Use the right product that has a curl enhancer and dry on a low heat. Do not over dry because hair will actually lose curl.

Whats the best way for women with stick straight locks to add volume?

Living Proof Full Thickening Cream is my favorite for creating volume without hardness. Its a product that keeps working after styling and doesnt make hair drop after a certain amount of time.

As NYC starts to heat up, what is the best way to maintain curly hair in the hot weather?

Wash it less about every second day and add conditioner so it leaves a slight residue to help control the curl. Lightly towel dry hair or let it air dry, and use something like a styling cream to shape the curls and scrunch the hair into the desired look.

Do you have a top go-to hair product of all time?

Living Proof No Frizz Wave Shaping Curl Defining Cream.

Louise O’Connor has earned her reputation as a trend-setting hair stylist and ultimate professional through her extensive experience, easy-going personality and attention to detail. Her signature styles work with the hair’s natural texture for a modern, edgy sophistication that never looks dated or overdone. Louise has worked with many top celebrities over the years but feels most satisfied when working with her extensive following of regular clients to find each one’s individual style. Louise has led her team of incomparable stylists to create the head-turning looks for Badgley Mischka, Ports 1961 and Joanna Mastroianni as well as backstage looks for many other designers and countless celebrities.

Related: Hair Health – Save Your Strands With These Summer Tips