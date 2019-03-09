Under-$20 Stylers Naturalistas Can Swear By In-Between Wash Days

Scroll To See More Images

There’s much to celebrate and much to complain about when you’re on a natural hair journey. Thankfully, the pros always outweigh the cons. For one, you’ve got hair that can be effortlessly manipulated into a myriad of styles. Plus the natural hair community is so saturated with bloggers and vloggers that you’re never short on advice. And when it comes to styling products for natural hair, well, there is no end.

However, as someone who literally can’t go more than a few weeks without trying something new, I’ll say this: deciding on just one routine is just plain old overwhelming. Yes, I’m grateful for the lotions, oils, creams, gels, and sprays (I could keep going but I won’t) at my disposal. But when you’re trying to cocktail without drying out your strands or leave them completely parched, it often feels like the search will never end as you test and test and test different combos.

If you’re in the same boat as me and need a little (correction: a lot) of relief, here are 20 top-rated and best-selling stylers that will at least make the time in between wash days less daunting. Not only do they cost less than an expensive lunch; they’re also chock-full of healthy ingredients that suit all different curl patterns.

Miss Jessie’s Quick Curls

A lightweight, quick-drying, medium hold cream that suits all curl patterns.

$17 at Target

Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream

Another lightweight cream whose claim to fame is taming frizz and flyaways without the sticky residue.

$7 at Target

Mixed Chicks Morning After Redefining Foam

For second-day hair that’s fallen flat after wash day, this volumizer reshapes and adds definition to lack-luster curls.

$15 at Target

Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Don’t Shrink Curling Gel

Flaxseed is a natural source of Vitamin E, which can strengthen hair follicles and promote growth. So don’t sleep on this lightweight, non-crunchy option.

$7 at Target

Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Cream

If you need a cream that works like a gel and keeps your curls from falling flat in humid temps, this formula is for you.

$8 at Target

Curls Twist N Shout Cream

Use this fragrant cream for your next twist-out and as your styling, the organic blueberry extract, coconut oil and safflower oil in it will work on strengthening your strands.

$10 at Target

Kinky-Curly Curling Custard Styling Gel

An all-natural, botanical-infused formula that provides hold and shine to curls, especially when they’re wet.

$14 at Target

Verb Curl Cream

Sunflower seed extract, olive oil, glycerin and moringa seed oil are the star ingredients in this lightweight, highly moisturizing cream.

$16 at Sephora

Camille Rose Natural Curlaide Moisture Butter

For those worried less about definition and more about hydration, this jojoba-infused butter is a godsend for parched hair.

$16 at Target

As I Am Doublebutter Cream

Extra thick and made with multiple oils/butters, this daily treatment is best for thick hair that’s low on moisture.

$13 at Target

Vernon Francois Mist Nourishing Water

Before applying your cream or lotion, prime the hair with this lightweight mist, made with a powerful amino acid blend that moisturizes and repairs surface damage.

$18 at Sephora

Cantu Coconut Curling Cream

This cult fave’s formula is simple, but effective, thanks to the moisturizing powers of shea and coconut.

$6 at Target

TRESemme Between Washes Curl Revive Styling Foam

This lightweight foam is a curl activator that doesn’t require you wetting your hair first. Need we say more?

$5 at Walmart

DevaCurl Beautiful Mess Curl Sculpting Pomade

The Cupuaçu butter in this gel-pomade is the secret to that effortlessly undone look that DevaCurl fans rave about.

$20 at Sephora

Design Essentials CurlForming Custard

This luxurious, creamy custard–infused with honey, chamomile, almond oil, and avocado oil–provides just enough hold and plenty of moisture for twist-outs and bantu knots.

$17 at Ulta

Mizani True Textures Curl Enhancing Lotion

This leave-in conditioner, formulated with coconut oil, olive oil, and marula oil, is light enough to layer with other products, but still heavy-duty enough for ample moisture.

$18 at Ulta

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Edge Control Smoother

This standout edge control is made with soothing aloe and reparative honey so your fragile hairline hairs don’t have to suffer under hold.

$10 at Ulta

Garnier Fructis Style Curl Treat Butter

Made with 98 percent naturally-derived ingredients including cocoa butter, this hydrator is best suited for thick coils.

$7 at Target

It’s 10 Miracle Defrizzing Gel

This gel-oil formula is a must-try for finer curl types that want definition and moisture at the same time.

$17 at Ulta

TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier

Smooth flyaways and hydrate dry hair, thanks to a unique blend of essential oils and thermal protectants.

$19 at Ulta