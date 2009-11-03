Styling Debra Messing’s Hair for Fashion’s Night Out

Debra Messing at Fashion’s Night Out

Photo: MIke Coppola / Getty Images.

Fashion’s Night Out was a major New York City event this past September. I helped out the lovely Debra Messing for her FNO appearance at Macy’s Herald Square to celebrate the launch of Michael Kors’ fragrance Very Hollywood.

For the occasion, we decided on a modern French twist for Ms. Messing. Very high, very deliberately off the face. I felt that the neckline of the dresses required an updo, rather than the loose waves she tends to rock. The look was volumized, with no bang and was swept straight back for a polished effect.

Girls, I’m pretty sure you’re used to doing a French Twist on yourself. My tip is that you maintain control over your situation, and you do so with the right brush. Invest in a good bristle brush that won’t undo all of your backcombing.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.