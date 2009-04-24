Styling a Legend: Jessica Lange

I have been working with a legend! What makes an actress a legend? I think if you are and actor and have won an Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe or SAG, then you’ve done something really great for yourself and deserve legendary status.

I had the opportunity to work with living legend Jessica Lange, not once, but twice this month! I did her hair for the cover of Town and Country’s May issue that is out right now and I just did her hair for the premiere of Grey Gardens. She is spectacular and I enjoyed spending time with her.

To create her very volumized, curly hairstyle, I sprayed Build It Blow Drying Agent on damp hair at the roots. Then I used Hairsheet Styling to fill the hair cuticle and curled the ends of her hair into those alluring tendrils. To hold it all in place I used L’Oréal Infinium 3 Strong Hold Hairspray. Doesn’t she look stunning?

As always, Beauty Is Individual.