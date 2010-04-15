Stylin’ Scents for Warmer Weather

”A perfume is like a piece of clothing, a message, a way of presenting oneself … a costume … that differs according to the woman who wears it” -Paloma Picasso

We know many fashionistas that stalk the catwalk, but cannot choose a perfume. So put away your heavy winter coat and store the cashmere sweaters. As the temperature climbs, you should take Paloma’s advice and think of fragrance in the same way you do your wardrobe lighten up!

Think woody, citrus, green and floral this season. More important than any marketing campaign, or designer name on the bottle, the fragrance must smell great, have a high percentage of natural ingredients and communicate who you are.



Here are some of our favorites:

Herms En Voyage de Herms A sparkling sunny citrus beautifully balanced upon base notes of wood and musk. It was created by Jean-Claude Ellena, the in-house perfumer of Hermes, who believed fragrances should be shared between men and women. This gender-bender scent is like borrowing your boyfriends jacket it’ll permanently have a spot in her fragrance “wardrobe.” Notably, a nod to Hermes equestrian roots can be found in the covetable, stunning bottle.

Pierre Guillaume is a young 21st century French perfumer who owns the niche company Parfumerie Generale. Hitting on the warmer weather theme, the line recently launched Papyrus and Ciane an “ode to green.” M.Guillaume took that idea literally. It’s like standing barefoot in a field after the rain has soaked the grass, with the heat of the sun on your back.

Sylvie Ganter, a veteran of Herms and Fresh, recently introduced a luxe line of citrus based cologne “absolues.” While most colognes are usually lighter versions of eau de parfums, containing more alcohol than fragrance, the Atelier Cologne collection is formulated with a much higher percentage of all natural makeup ingredients. Orange Sanguine, is created with blood orange and tonka beans, and evokes a breakfast on a veranda, where the smell of fresh oranges wars the air around you.

Perfume-lovers rejoice when a limited edition fragrance is brought back. Jo Malone has done just that with her spring re-release of the Kohdo Wood scents, that sold out in 2008. There are two distinct scents in Lotus Blossom & Water Lily and Dark Amber & Ginger Lily; each eau de toilette can be worn alone or layered. Both are “zensualist” woody florals, inspired by the ancient Japanese incense ceremony of Kohdo. Or as the perfumer describes it, “Prana in bottle.”

Green is the new black, and we arent referring to notes but to the environment. This season, Hanae Mori No.1, the first in the limited edition Eaux de Collection series by the designer, used approximately 30 percent of the power needed to create and bottle the organic fragrance from solar and wind power energy. Five percent of the proceeds of the sales will be donated to Clean Air-Cool Planet. With notes of citrus, fruit and woods, No. 1 is a fruity floral is a new take on a clean scent.

Michelyn Camen is the Editor at Large for fashiontribes.com and Editor in Chief of Cafleurebon.com, Michelyn has written hundreds of articles and interviews on fragrance, style and beauty for leading print and online magazines. She is a Brandweek Magazine Marketer of the Year and Ad Age Magazine 100 awardee and a two time recipient of License Magazines 40 under 40.